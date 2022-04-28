Liam Byrne Given Two-Day Suspension for Bullying

Labour MP Liam Byrne has been handed a two day suspension by the Commons for bullying a member of his constituency staff:

The sub-panel concluded that Mr Byrne should make a written apology to the complainant and undertake training and other actions to address the causes of his behaviour and the weaknesses in the management of his office. However, this was not sufficient sanction to address the seriousness of this case. They therefore also recommended that he be suspended from the service of the House for two sitting days. Mr Byrne has accepted the sub-panel’s decision.