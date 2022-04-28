Labour MP Accuses Shadow Cabinet Member of Sexist Comments

As the Tories grapple with the revelation that an unidentified Minister likes to watch porn from the front bench, now Labour are dealing a brewing scandal of their own for good measure. This morning an anonymous Welsh MP claimed a member of the shadow cabinet made sexist remarks towards her at an event, describing her as “a secret weapon” and a “vote winner” because “women want to be her friend and men want to sleep with her”. Apparently this isn’t the first time this has happened, either…

The MP has opted not to reveal her identity, or the identity of the shadow cabinet member, because it’s “not in her best interests”. Meanwhile Labour say they’ll take any complaint “extremely seriously”. For now the game of Westminster whispers over who-said-what continues…