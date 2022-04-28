Barry Gardiner Escapes China Questioning on Politics Live

A lucky escape for Barry Gardiner on Politics Live this afternoon, with host Jo Coburn asking everyone on the panel to give their views on China’s ‘zero Covid’ policy at the end of the show – everyone, that is, apart from Barry…

Given Beijing Barry was found to have accepted £500,000 in donations from a Chinese spy, Guido would have thought it was an opportune time to ask Barry if he thinks the country’s barbaric Covid lockdown policy is a smart idea, and likewise, whether it was wise to accept so much cash from a CCP operative. Perhaps a chance to clear the air…

Not so. Instead, he sat quietly in his chair as Coburn gave the floor to every other guest before hastily announcing it was time to wrap up. Saved by the bell…