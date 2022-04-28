All Labour’s Starmer Beer Defences So Far…

Is it just Guido or does anyone else feel Labour are starting to panic a bit over the increasing media pressure being put on Starmer over that infamous beer drinking video? Following yesterday’s revelation courtesy of Richard Holden that the local police are re-examining the case, this morning’s papers finally splash on the police’s double standards between Starmer and Rishi. Last night The Mail released the full 40 seconds video of Starmer, and The Sun revealed an invitation was sent to activists for a “quiz and social” on the same day he was videos swigging beer in Durham. Labour denies Starmer took part…

Now Labour’s struggling for a robust defence. On Sunday Sir Keir told the BBC he had “nothing to add” to his defence, just that the police looked into it and said there would be no consequences. Labour didn’t seem to take this position lying down when the Met was saying it about Downing Street.

After PMQs yesterday, when a Labour spokesperson was asked about the difference between #KeirsBeers and Cake-gate, they tried out a very similar line by telling hacks “The PM has received a fixed penalty notice, Keir Starmer has not”. Again, this isn’t a defence of Starmer, it’s just boasting about how Durham police have treated him much more lightly than the Met treated Rishi and Boris.

Asked this morning about Starmer’s beer session in Durham, Wes Streeting proposed the weakest defence of all so far: Starmer was in a “work meeting”, yet Johnson attended a “social event”. Even Labour-sympathetic members of the Lobby such as Paul Waugh are saying today that this line “is looking increasingly untenable.” Southside and LOTO better come up with a defence that works soon – Guido is sure there’s much more to come out…