Three Times Sir Keir Played Fast and Loose with Covid Rules

Now that Durham Police have confirmed they’ll take another look at Starmer’s potential Covid rule-breaking, Guido’s had a look back at the three known occasions Sir Keir played fast and loose with the pandemic guidance last year. Maybe it’ll help with future inquiries…

2nd April 2021 – A co-conspirator spotted Sir Keir on the campaign trail along with 12 Labour activists… despite Covid rules banning groups of more than six people. Even Labour’s own campaigning advice recommended keeping groups “to a minimum”…

30th April 2021 – The infamous photo of Sir Keir enjoying beers with staffers inside a constituency office in Hartlepool. All indoors and without social distancing, and all while the law made it clear there were no exceptions for political campaigning. The event Durham Police have today announced they’ll re-examine…

6th May 2021 – Recently unearthed photos reveal Sir Keir, Angela Rayner, and local MP Mary Foy filming a video package together inside Durham Miners’ Hall. Again, no masks and no social distancing. Surprisingly, the footage never made it to air…

Three possible violations in the space of a month. Of course, expect the performative outrage and sanctimony to continue. Unless Durham Police decide it’s time to investigate after all…