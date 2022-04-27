Piers Morgan UNWATCHED, Audience Slumps

BARB numbers are out for last night and the bad news for Piers is that his audience is down to an average of 215,000 for his second show – despite having the draw of the second half of the dregs of the Trump interview. That’s down over 100,000 viewers on the day before…

Sharon Osbourne’s show is frankly bombing. Last night it crashed at points to just 10% of the audience of rival Dan Wootton on GB News. Averaging fewer than 20,000 viewers for the show.

Earlier in the evening, Nigel Farage beat Tom Newton Dunn’s big Boris interview show by 73,000 to 44,000. This is despite a marketing spend for TalkTV which is plastering Piers Morgan’s face all over posters nationally, taking full page adverts in The Sun and The Times plus advertising commercials all over other television channels. Maybe that is what is putting people off?

Piers is taking the figures well:

Early days…