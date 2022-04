Nick Robinson’s Early Morning Jolyon Jibe

Guido almost can’t help feeling sorry for Jolyon these days. Not only is his judicial review empire crumbling around him, he’s now firmly established as a household name for one thing only: his fox murdering. Such is the entrenched perception of the touchy barrister, when Nick Robinson joked on The Today Programme¬†this morning of his recent garden fox prevention improvements, he clarified all he needed was a fence and that Jolyon’s services “were not required”. If even the Today Programme considers you a go-to punchline, maybe it’s time to hang up your barrister’s wig.¬†