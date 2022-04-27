Newsnight Squander No. 10 Olive Branch

While No. 10 is trying to embark on a new, post-Partygate communications operation under Guto Harri, one thing is remaining strong: the refusal to put top ministers up for Newsnight. One of the few Cummings innovations to have survived…

Guido hears things could have changed recently, however. Following the arrival of the new Downing Street operation, co-conspirators will remember the programme was given a full day trailing Boris recently, during which political editor Nick Watt spent a whole day with the PM followed by a sit-down interview after that day’s NATO summit. All very good…

While this could have been a precursor to Newsnight once again fetching top ministers, the subsequent show’s treatment of Tory spokesmen resumed Downing Street’s anger at the BBC’s political bias. A particularly brutal treatment of MP Fay Jones by Kirstie Walk four days ago, during which she was told “So I wonder what your constituents make of that answer because I’m asking you for an answer“, has only renewed dislike of the BBC’s flagship show in No. 10. The boycott ain’t ending any time soon…