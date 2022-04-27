More People Have Seen Piers in Nazi Uniform than Watched His Show

Piers just can’t help himself. This morning Guido once again published last night’s TalkTV viewing figures, failing to hide his smirking at the show slumping by over 100,000 viewers after just one episode:

*Piers Morgan No1 news show in UK time-slot, watched by more viewers than BBC News & Sky News combined & 5x GB News audience. Plus No1 rated show on @SkyNewsAust’

- fixed it for you, chaps. 👍 https://t.co/JcaFts80LQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 27, 2022

Morgan can spin his show’s ratings however he likes. He just won’t be able to reconcile that last night’s viewership – 215,000 – was over half the number of Twitter co-conspirators who have viewed Media Guido’s exclusive photo of Morgan dressed up as a Nazi SS officer.

Guido reckons Piers will somehow resist highlighting this article to his followers…