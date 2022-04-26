Trump Claims Boris Deliberately Blocked Piers Morgan Interview

TalkTV finally debuted last night, and aside from a brief audio syncing glitch during Tom Newton-Dunn’s opening monologue, Murdoch’s latest experiment enjoyed a slick start. TV isn’t easy: consistently high production values this early is no mean feat – as GB News will attest. Time will tell whether audiences will stick around for the long haul…

Inevitably Piers Morgan’s big sit-down with Trump is getting all the attention. The full interview has been split over two nights, with the latter half – the part where Trump allegedly storms out – airing this evening. Even so, last night’s segment still featured nuggets of gold. A particular highlight came when Morgan asked whether Boris had deliberately blocked Morgan’s interview with Trump just before the 2019 UK election:

“Well, that’s true. I mean you knew that. And I was over there as his guest, so if he asks me not to do that I have to do that… I don’t know [why]. I like him. I’ve always liked him. I think he’d getting a little bit liberal, a little bit green…”

The kind of comments sorely missing from our Twitter feeds nowadays. Maybe that’ll change again soon…