Only Piers Beat GB News, Rest of TalkTV Trailed Rival

Piers Morgan took to Twitter this morning to laud his viewing figures from last night. According to Piers, his Trump interview viewing figures impressively beat the BBC News, Sky News and GB News broadcast offerings combined, with around 400,000 viewers. Ironically, the last time Guido can remember GB News beating Sky and the BBC was also a Trump interview...

What Piers doesn’t tell his followers is what happened to views either side of his debut. According to broadcast industry overnight figures from BARB, whilst Piers did beat BBC News, Sky News and GB News his colleagues flopped quite spectacularly. Newton Dunn’s News Desk was beaten by GB News, as was Sharon Osbourne’s show immediately after Piers, as was Daisy McAndrew at 10pm, as was the re-run of Piers’s show at 11pm. Ouch…

In light of these viewing figures Guido can’t help laughing at Grace Blakely, who when she was announced as a regular panellist on Tom Newton Dunn’s show a couple of weeks ago took to Twitter to explain her rationale for getting into bed with Rupert Murdoch, while refusing to appear on GB News:

Looks like Grace’s decision may, as we always suspected, be less about tactical or moral reasoning and more about cold hard cash…