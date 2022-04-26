Downing Street HR Chief Voices Opposition to Official Back-to-Work Policy

The scale of Whitehall opposition to government policy is far from limited to Home Office mandarins threatening to ‘resist’ Priti’s Rwanda plans. Civil Service union chiefs have already voiced their displeasure at having to work from the office again, and now, it turns out the opposition is coming directly from the top of No. 10. This morning a co-conspirator spotted that Helen Lederer, Downing Street’s Head of Corporate Services, recently liked a post on LinkedIn – for all her 1,234 LinkedIn followers to see – bemoaning how awful not working from home is:

Compare this to the brouhaha over Jacob Rees-Mogg’s “sorry I missed you” leaflets, which instantly made headlines on Friday evening. Despite the mass coverage, Guido hears Mogg actually printed just three of these notices; the speed one of them was leaked tells you the scale of opposition civil servants are mounting to what is officially-stated government policy. Guido’s already pontificated about the ideological rot within the increasingly rebellious Civil Service, he won’t labour the point…