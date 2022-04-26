Alex Wickham Leaving Politico for Bloomberg

After two years writing Politico’s London Playbook email, Alex Wickham is set to leave for Bloomberg in the summer. He will have a correspondent-at-large role there, focusing on British and global politics. This will no doubt be a welcome change for him to go back to writing his own stories rather than ripping off everyone else’s work for a living. The Playbook job is a killer – the late nights cutting and pasting are not something one can do forever. Big money Bloomberg is said to be set on expanding its UK operation with some punchy hires…

This will kick off a big Lobby merry-go-round over the summer with political editor and senior reporter jobs going at the Telegraph and Guardian as well as the Sun on Sunday and Sky News after David Wooding went to the Sunday Express and Kate McCann went to TalkTV. Hope for Ben Riley-Smith yet…

As the picture above shows, the late nights and early starts required by Playbook will age you. Nevertheless, Guido understands interviews for the Playbook job are underway with some top lobby names already approached. Some runners and riders – Ben Riley-Smith, Hugo Gye, Patrick Maguire (which would add to the Politico takeover of Times talent), Katy Balls, Seb Payne, James Heale, Kate Proctor and Christian Calgie. Hacks with limited Tory contacts should forget it…