Boris Promises “Terrors of the Earth” for Rayner ‘Basic Instinct’ Briefer

Boris this afternoon threatening hellfire for the mystery MP responsible for the Rayner ‘Basic Instinct’ briefing in the Mail on Sunday:

“I have to say, I thought it was the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe. And I immediately got in touch with Angela, and we had a very friendly exchange, and you know, if we ever find who was responsible we will… well I don’t know what we’ll do with them. We’ll be the terrors of the Earth. But you know, it’s totally intolerable, that kind of thing.”

One of the strangest political rows in recent memory continues…