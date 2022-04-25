Tory MP Throws Support Behind Lisa Nandy

Lisa Nandy has won major plaudits from none other than her opposition Tory MPs today after a row from Shadow Cabinet found its way onto the Huffington Post. According to the site, Nandy butted heads with Sir Keir at a meeting last Thursday, accusing him of focusing too much on Partygate and not enough on how the party would deal with the cost of living crisis. She apparently said Labour risks looking “out of touch” as a result. A fellow shadow cabinet source told the site “She pissed everyone off because we’ve hardly seen her in the local election campaign.”

While Nandy’s well-timed and quickly-briefed intervention hardly endeared her to Labour colleagues, it’s unsurprisingly gone down very well with Tories. Matt Vickers MP tells Guido “Lisa Nandy is absolutely right”

“Starmer has no plan or policy on the issues of the day, he is putting his personal hatred of the PM before the priorities of regular folk and they can see through it“

If Nandy plays her cards right she could be positioned for an imminent leadership challenge of both Labour and the Tories…