Rishi Now Least Popular Cabinet Minister with Tory Grassroots

Rishi’s saint-like pandemic popularity was inevitably going to come back down to earth at some point, Guido reckons his team never envisaged the poll from ConservativeHome this morning which shows grassroots Tory members now ranking him as the only Cabinet member in negative popularity territory. Not a great position when contemplating a potential leadership challenge…

Admittedly it wasn’t a tough challenge for Rishi to enter the red, given last month’s league table saw him drop from 38% to third-bottom on 7%. His and his wife’s non-dom and green card debacle finishing him off…

In other news, while Ben Wallace stays where he was in a commanding first place, Ukraine has finally dealt dividends to Liz Truss, who’s jumped from fourth place on 61% to second on 64%. Though this is partly only because Nadhim Zahawi and Anne-Marie Trevelyan have dropped below her…

Boris is on a knife-edge too, now third from the bottom on 6%, down from last month’s 33%. Last month’s figure itself was way up on the previous month’s 17%. Quite the bungee act…