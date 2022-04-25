Parliament Announces Unlimited Numbers Once Again Allowed in Sports and Strangers

The Parliamentary estate has finally caught up with reality this afternoon, with the COVID-19 planning group confirming the last of the Covid restrictions on-site will be removed as of today. Yes, there were still a few left hanging around over two years later…

The two of note are the removal of the (useless) plastic screens in hospitality areas like the bars and canteens, and the lifting of capacity limits in rooms across the estate, which will be a welcome change at Sports and Social. Although limits will remain in “a small number of areas where specific concerns with ventilation occur”… for some reason.

Staff are also no longer required to report positive cases to the internal test and trace team, with the phone line and email being closed down. Party time in Strangers later…

Read the updated guidance below: