Parliament Announces Unlimited Numbers Once Again Allowed in Sports and Strangers

The Parliamentary estate has finally caught up with reality this afternoon, with the COVID-19 planning group confirming the last of the Covid restrictions on-site will be removed as of today. Yes, there were still a few left hanging around over two years later…
The two of note are the removal of the (useless) plastic screens in hospitality areas like the bars and canteens, and the lifting of capacity limits in rooms across the estate, which will be a welcome change at Sports and Social. Although limits will remain in “a small number of areas where specific concerns with ventilation occur”… for some reason.
Staff are also no longer required to report positive cases to the internal test and trace team, with the phone line and email being closed down. Party time in Strangers later…
Read the updated guidance below:
Good ventilation: Measures to ensure sufficient ventilation remain a priority and will continue.
Room capacities lifted: Automatic reductions in capacity limits removed across the estate. They continue to apply in a small number of areas where specific concerns with ventilation occur.
Removal of protective screens: Internal teams are no longer required to retain protective screens.
Face coverings: Face coverings will become a matter of personal choice, with the Government guidance suggesting they should be considered:
when you are coming into close contact with someone at higher risk of becoming seriously unwell from COVID-19 or other respiratory infections
when COVID-19 rates are high and you will be in close contact with other people, such as in crowded and enclosed spaces
when there are a lot of respiratory viruses circulating, such as in winter, and you will be in close contact with other people in crowded and enclosed spaces
If you have symptoms or have a positive COVID-19 test result and you need to leave your home.
Avoiding the estate if unwell: Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19, flu and common respiratory infections should not work or visit the estate until these have passed. Please view the government guidance for a full list of relevant symptoms.
Support for those at increased risk: Support for those at a greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19, for example people who have a weakened immune system, will continue:
Those considered to remain at higher risk will have recently received a letter from the NHS to confirm the position.
Individuals who have been contacted to advise they remain at higher risk are asked to speak to the Health and Wellbeing team who are able to provide additional support and information, including details on completing individual risk assessments.
Latest Government guidance considers that most people who were previously identified as clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) are no longer at substantially greater risk than the general population and should now follow the same guidance as everyone else on staying safe and preventing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as any further advice you may have received from your doctor.
Test and trace: There is no longer a requirement to report cases to the internal test and trace team, and the phone line and email has closed.