MPs Categorically Told Not to Keep £150 Energy Rebate

In a rare sign of miserliness from expenses body IPSA, MPs were quietly warned last week that under no circumstances should they claim or keep the forthcoming energy bill rebate. A move that would be too stupid for words given they already get their second home utility bills paid for by the taxpayer…

A bulletin last week told MPs that if they are in an IPSA funded home that qualifies, “you should not apply for this.” For those who would be paid directly and may automatically receive the rebate, “in these cases the amount should be repaid to IPSA.”

“If you are in an IPSA funded home which qualifies for the rebate, and you pay by direct debit you may automatically receive the Council Tax Rebate of £150; in these cases the amount should be repaid to IPSA. If you are in an IPSA funded home which qualifies for the rebate but you do not receive the rebate automatically (for example, because you do not pay be direct debit) you should not apply for this. The government has provided all councils in England with funding to provide discretionary support to any household that is in financial need, regardless of council tax band. This should not be applicable where council tax and utilities are reclaimed from IPSA.”

Our hard-working public servants just can’t seem to catch a break these days…