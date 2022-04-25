Chairman of GB News Parent Company Appointed

Alan McCormick has been appointed chairman of GB News‘ parent company, All Perspectives Limited, according to an email announcement sent to staff by Angelos Frangopoulos. McCormick, a co-founder of Legatum, has been a director of APL since before the channel’s launch, and takes over from Sir Paul Marshall who stepped in as interim chair for six months last September. Sir Paul will remain on the board of the company and an investor in GB News. Frangopoulos calls him “a superb leader in every way”…