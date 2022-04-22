Starmer Never Expressed Opposition to the “Visit Rwanda” Deal Arsenal Promoted

It’s pretty rare these days for Starmer and Corbyn to find themselves on the same side of a political row, though it looks like their new found mutual opposition to the government’s Rwanda plan – and their love of Arsenal football club – has achieved it. Over the last week both the current Labour leadership and its backbench of hard-left Socialist Campaign Group MPs have been unified in their opposition to sending illegal migrants to Rwanda, partly over cost and legality though primarily over unjustified accusations the country is a third world, human rights hell-hole. Starmer’s shadow cabinet members have labelled it “unethical”, Corbyn said it’s “shameful and beyond cruel”.

Arsenal fans Corbyn and Starmer’s concern for Rwanda has only just come to prominence. Both are long-time regular attendees at Arsenal matches where the stadium and players’ kits were adorned with ‘Visit Rwanda’ sponsorship from 2018. Clearly Arsenal Football Club disagrees with their political patrons about the state of Rwanda, given they ran a competition for an eight-day all-inclusive trip to the country in 2019. Two days after tweeting his condemnation, Corbyn was then at Arsenal Football club where he no doubt will have seen the pro-Rwanda branding…

The sponsorship, worth £10 million pounds, has come under fire over the last week from fans since the government’s announcement, with the Mail highlighting demands for it to be terminated. Sir Keir and Jeremy are yet to say anything about the sponsorship, however. Seems like they are not opposed to all Rwanda travel deals…