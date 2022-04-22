Kwasi Kwarteng Celebrates Earth Day

Some politicians live to rile up their opponents, others get on with hard policy. Kwasi Kwarteng has succeeded in both today as he celebrated International Earth Day, the day every 22nd April used to “demonstrate support for environmental protection”. Despite ongoing protests from the eco loons over the Extinction Rebellion, and their threats to ramp up the frequency of them, how did the UK energy secretary mark the day?

I welcome @bp_UK's plans to develop the Murlach field in the North Sea.



The transition to cheap, clean power can’t happen overnight. We'll need oil and gas for decades. That’s a matter of fact.



I’d much rather we source more of our gas domestically.https://t.co/ZeOmyRgedg — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) April 22, 2022

By celebrating yesterday’s announcement from BP of plans to develop the Murlach oil and gas field in the North Sea – a project expected to recover 25.9 million barrels of oil and 602 million cubic metres of gas. A very happy Earth day to all co-conspirators…