GB News Guest Accuses Husband of Affair Live On-Air

Sooner or later, every broadcaster has a marmalade-dropper live on air. For Patrick Christys, it came this morning, when Britain’s Got Talent star Francine Lewis appeared on GB News to discuss how she lost £90,000 to con artists. The interview was going smoothly enough until the last few minutes, when Lewis dropped the bombshell allegation that she’d caught her husband cheating last night:

“There’s so many scams going on all the time, but you know what’s ironic? I stuck with my husband through this whole thing, and last night I found out he was cheating on me with his best friend’s girlfriend…”

Watch as Christys practically scoops his jaw off the floor in possibly the most hysterical moment in GB News history…