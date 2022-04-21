Steve Baker Calls for Boris to Resign

Steve Baker with a withering put-down of Boris in the Chamber this afternoon, revealing he will vote in favour of Labour’s investigation motion – and calling for the Prime Minister to resign:

“I feel much more Ezekiel 7:3 about this… I don’t want to forgive him

[…]

“I am afraid I am now in a position where I have to acknowledge that if the Prime Minister occupied any other office of senior responsibility, if he was a secretary of state, if he was a minister of state, a parliamentary under secretary, a permanent secretary, a director general, if he was the chief executive of a private company or a board director he would be long gone.

[…]

The Prime Minister should be long gone, I’ll certainly vote for this motion but really, the Prime Minister should just know, the gig is up.”