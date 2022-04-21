Tories to Get Free Vote on Labour Privileges Motion

Last night a government spokesperson announced they had tabled an amendment to Labour’s privileges motion, saying consideration of the matter should take place after the conclusion of the police investigation. It was set to be a three-line whip. This morning Nadhim Zahawi obediently made the media round to claim the government was simply doing its “due process” in tabling the amendment, and Labour were “playing politics“. Now with 10 minutes to go Mark Spencer has revealed this whole plan has been pulled and it will be a free vote:

“The Prime Minister has indicated he’s keen for the House to decide on the business later today […] The vote on the unamended House business will be a free vote to all Conservative MPs and that’ll be the case this afternoon.”

Chaos.