Nigel Farage Accuses Piers Morgan of Spinning Fake News About Trump Interview

Nigel Farage is openly saying he didn’t want two-faced Piers Morgan getting away with sucking up to Trump in person and later dissing him in the British press Trump didn’t read. Guido can confirm that, as Piers suspects, Farage gave a dossier of his published quips to Trump at Mar-a-Lago just three days before Morgan went to interview him. As Piers says “You don’t need to be a rigged election conspiracy theorist to work out who probably sent it.”

The dossier entitled “Piers Morgan Comments About President Trump” resulted in the Donald snarling “What the f**k IS this?” as he read out quotes from Morgan including:

Trump’s a supreme narcissist…. His pathetic antics in the past few weeks since losing the election in November have been utterly contemptible. Trump’s now too dangerous, he’s morphed into a monster that I no longer recognise as someone I considered to be a friend and thought I knew. And all because Donald’s stupendous ego couldn’t accept losing and sent him nuts.

Farage says that Piers is making it up when he claims Trump stormed out of the interview, he actually gave Morgan more than the scheduled allotted time. Guido is going to enjoy watching Morgan and Farage take lumps out of each other…

Watch Farage’s longer video here.