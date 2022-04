A Met Police spokesman said: “Whilst the investigation will continue during the pre-election period due to the restrictions around communicating before the May local elections, we will not provide further updates until after 5 May.” Note that fines will still be issued, they just won’t be announced by the Met – the Lobby’s dream scenario. On the one hand, it drags the issue out for even longer, on the other hand it means definitely no Sue Gray to damage the Tories’ local election campaign…