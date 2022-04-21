Corbyn Backed Kremlin Propagandist

Self-proclaimed “independent journalist” Graham Phillips is having a rough ride in the press at the moment. The former civil servant – who now spends his days spreading Russian propaganda, calling support for Ukraine “virtue signalling“, and goading Ukrainian prisoners of war into denouncing their country – is being hammered in the British newspapers for his alleged ties to the Kremlin. Fortunately, he may have a parliamentary ally on his side during these tough times…

After being released from Ukrainian detention in 2014, caused by his coverage of the Crimean War for Russia Today, it was none other than Jeremy Corbyn who publicly celebrated the news as a “happy outcome“:

@BBCBreaking @alexgordonrmt Great news that Graham Phillips has been released. Well done every e who put reserve on for ths happy outcome. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 21, 2014

Yesterday Jeremy could barely even bring himself to admit he admires Zelensky’s leadership…