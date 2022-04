Boris is usually pretty masterful at dealing with Beth Rigby, though today he finally lost his cool amid a barrage of Partygate questions – at one point even making the cardinal interview sin of blatantly checking his watch and looking like he wanted to walk away. He angrily asked Rigby “why don’t you get on with the substance of this trip?”. When Beth pointed out the BBC did seven minutes of Partygate questions, the PM tersely shot back “this isn’t a kind of competition to see who can do more”…