Boris came across rather rattled at PMQs today as a calm Keir Starmer attacked the PM on a number of topics, including why Allegra Stratton resigned, Rwanda and his reported comments about the BBC during last night’s 1922 meeting. Among Boris’s responses he accused Starmer of being “out of his tiny mind” and being merely a “Corbynista in a smart Islington suit”. Starmer muttered that Corbyn doesn’t have the whip – that should wind up Twitter…