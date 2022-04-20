NEW: Hoyle to “Look Into” Whether Starmer Misled House Over PM’s 1922 Comments

Despite coming across as calm and collected during PMQs, things have rather unravelled for Labour in the last hour. Having just published the party’s motion for tomorrow attacking the PM for misleading the house, it now looks like Starmer himself may have misconstrued the PM’s words from last night’s 1922 committee. Here’s what Starmer said:

“The PM also accused the BBC of not being critical enough of Putin. Would the PM have the guts to say that to the face of Clive Myrie, Lyse Doucet and Steve Rosenberg who have all risked their lives, day in day out, on the front line in Russia and Ukraine uncovering Putin’s barbarism”

It was this claim that caused Boris to say Starmer must be “out of his tiny head” and called on him to withdraw the accusation. During the post-PMQs lobby session, Boris’s press secretary insisted he “did not attack the BBC for its coverage of Ukraine” and last night was referring to their coverage of the Rwanda policy – saying it did not differentiate between refugees and illegal migrants. It looks like Even Pippa Crera is buying this version of events now…

Raising a point of order after PMQs, Sir David Evennett accused Starmer of misleading the house, something Hoyle says he will now look into. As Dan Hodges tweeted, “this was the worst possible moment for Keir Starmer to inadvertently mislead the House over something Boris didn’t actually say.”