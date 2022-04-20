On tonight’s Live with Littlewood – US Special, we’ll be asking:

States of emergency: Which US regions handled Covid best, and why?

Disney Minus: Are corporations getting too “woke”?

Burning down the House: Will soaring inflation sink Biden’s midterm hopes?

Host and IEA Director General Mark Littlewood will be joined by:

Guy Bentley, Director of Consumer Freedom, Reason Foundation

Greg Brooks, Co-founder & President, Better Cities Project

Sarah Elliott, Spokeswoman, Republicans Overseas UK

Stephen Kent, Author & Director of Operations, Echelon Insights

Brooke Medina, Vice President of Communications, John Locke Foundation

Tune in from 6pm here