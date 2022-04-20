Live With Littlewood US Special
On tonight’s Live with Littlewood – US Special, we’ll be asking:
  • States of emergency: Which US regions handled Covid best, and why?
  • Disney Minus: Are corporations getting too “woke”?
  • Burning down the House: Will soaring inflation sink Biden’s midterm hopes?

Host and IEA Director General Mark Littlewood will be joined by:

  • Guy Bentley, Director of Consumer Freedom, Reason Foundation
  • Greg Brooks, Co-founder & President, Better Cities Project
  • Sarah Elliott, Spokeswoman, Republicans Overseas UK
  • Stephen Kent, Author & Director of Operations, Echelon Insights
  • Brooke Medina, Vice President of Communications, John Locke Foundation

