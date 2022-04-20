Live With Littlewood US Special
On tonight’s Live with Littlewood – US Special, we’ll be asking:
- States of emergency: Which US regions handled Covid best, and why?
- Disney Minus: Are corporations getting too “woke”?
- Burning down the House: Will soaring inflation sink Biden’s midterm hopes?
Host and IEA Director General Mark Littlewood will be joined by:
- Guy Bentley, Director of Consumer Freedom, Reason Foundation
- Greg Brooks, Co-founder & President, Better Cities Project
- Sarah Elliott, Spokeswoman, Republicans Overseas UK
- Stephen Kent, Author & Director of Operations, Echelon Insights
- Brooke Medina, Vice President of Communications, John Locke Foundation
Tune in from 6pm here