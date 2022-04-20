Denmark in Talks to Send Asylum-Seekers to Rwanda

An awkward moment this morning for all the lefty hacks and opposition MPs who’ve turned their noses at the government’s illegal migrant plans, as Denmark has announced it is also now outlining plans to send adult asylum seekers to Rwanda. The Archbishop of Canterbury will need to have a lie-down…

In a statement released this morning, Danish Immigration Minister Mattias Tesfaye confirmed the country has entered discussions with the Rwandan government:

“Our dialogue with the Rwandan government includes a mechanism for the transfer of asylum seekers… [the deal will] ensure a more dignified approach than the criminal network of human traffickers that characterises migration across the Mediterranean today.”

Denmark is far from the first European entity backing Priti’s move. In 2019 then-European Commissioner Neven Mimica also announced a similar plan for the EU:

“While in #Rwanda, happy to announce a 10M€ project to support efforts of the Government to receive and provide protection to about 1500 #refugees and asylum-seekers who are currently being held in detention centres in #Libya.”
When the PM announced the Rwanda policy he predicted many other countries will soon follow suit – this is much sooner than expected though…
mdi-tag-outline Denmark EU Immigration
mdi-timer April 20 2022 @ 11:38 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments