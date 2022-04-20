Anderson Tells Bray “If You Smartened Yourself Up, You’d Make a Good Tramp”

Despite the threat of police involvement, Steve Bray is still spending his days floating around Westminster to badger MPs and shout about Brexit. This afternoon, however, Bray once again collided with his nemesis – the Red Wall rottweiler Lee Anderson. Anderson and Bray had unfinished business after their last encounter, which ended with Lee calling Bray “a freak-show”, and Bray responding by accusing Lee of “assault” for placing a hand on his shoulder. Today it was time for the rematch…

Inevitably, it was another knockout win for Lee, who told Bray:

“Listen, you’re nothing but a parasite. We’ve established that. You’re a scrounger. Why are you here every day dressed like a tramp? … In fact, I’ll rephrase that, if you smartened yourself up, you’d make a good tramp.”

At one point Bray asked Anderson, “People fund me to do this. Do you know why?”. The MP hilariously shot back “Because they’re tapped.” 4-0 to Anderson…