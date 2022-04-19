UK Growth Forecast to Be Slowest In G7 Next Year

Gloomy figures from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this afternoon, showing the UK is forecast to be the slowest growing economy in the G7 next year at 1.2%. Worldwide forecasts have also been downgraded following the “severe setback” of the war in Ukraine, with global economic growth estimated at 3.6% for both 2022 and 2023. The IMF underestimated last year’s growth by 2 points when it was forecasting, so this should not be taken as gospel. Inflation is also expected to stay sky high, with the UK projected to experience the highest levels in the G7…