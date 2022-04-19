Theresa May Refuses to Back Priti’s Rwanda Policy

Blue on blue scenes in the Commons this afternoon between the Home Secretary and Theresa May, as the latter claimed she doesn’t support Priti’s Rwanda immigration policy “on the grounds of legality, practicality, and efficacy”:

“…From what I have heard and seen so far of this policy, I do not support the removal to Rwanda policy on the grounds of legality, practicality, and efficacy […] If it is the case that families will not be broken up, does she not believe, and where is her [Priti Patel’s] evidence, that this will not lead to an increase in the trafficking of women and children?”

Patel didn’t back down, although a few heckles from the opposition benches clearly irritated her…

“The policy is legal […] there is an MOU which spells out in full detail the legalities, but also the nature of the agreement… I think the right honourable lady will respect the fact that I’m not going to come to the floor of the house and speak about the eligibility criteria.”

Patel then invited May to discuss the matter privately, away from the noise of the Commons. No doubt that’ll settle things…