One Rule for the English Prime Minister, Another for Scottish and Welsh First Ministers…

Even those intent on tuning out of politics over the bank holiday weekend would have been hard pressed to miss the row north of Hadrian’s Wall when Sturgeon broke her own Covid mask laws, which she had doggedly refused to scrap. Despite this being the second time the Covid Queen’s been caught breaking her own rules – supposedly put in place to protect the health of her citizens – the police only spoke to her “to remind her of the importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so.”

Given the circumstances of this incident, Police Scotland is satisfied that no further action is necessary. This is in line with our proportionate approach throughout the pandemic. — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) April 18, 2022

It all begs the question, why is it just No. 10 and No. 11 residents to have been given Fixed Penalty Notices for breaking Covid rules?

Twitter responds “because they made the rules” whenever anyone suggests keeping a sense of proportionality about the Downing Street rule-breaking birthday party. In the cases of Sturgeon and Drakeford they too made their national rules. As Labour say, it really does look like one rule for Downing Street and another rule for everyone else…