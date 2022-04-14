Tories Battling for Their First Niqab-Wearing Councillor

The Tories are in a battle for their first-ever Niqab-wearing councillor up in Blackburn – and the candidate’s husband is none other than co-conspirator favourite, Tiger Patel. Tiger was elected last year and won fans online after dubbing himself the “Bojo of Blackburn”, releasing a viral campaign video to accompany his policy of fixing the local playground. He then went equally viral in March over his approach to fixing road signs…

Hands on 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/wqFKlVTd6u — Cllr Tiger Patel (@CllrTigerPatel) March 1, 2022

Now Tiger’s wife and mother to their four children, Fajila, is campaigning to join him on the council. She would be the Tories’ first Niqab-clad councillor if victorious. Asked by the Mail if she was offended by Boris’s historic comments about the veil, she said “I do not agree with everything a Conservative Party politician says or does.”

“Some comments are indefensible. I am not trying to make a statement I am just trying to show that as a woman I can make a difference.”

A diplomatic answer from someone destined for a career in politics…