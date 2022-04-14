Tories Battling for Their First Niqab-Wearing Councillor

The Tories are in a battle for their first-ever Niqab-wearing councillor up in Blackburn – and the candidate’s husband is none other than co-conspirator favourite, Tiger Patel. Tiger was elected last year and won fans online after dubbing himself the “Bojo of Blackburn”, releasing a viral campaign video to accompany his policy of fixing the local playground. He then went equally viral in March over his approach to fixing road signs…

Now Tiger’s wife and mother to their four children, Fajila, is campaigning to join him on the council. She would be the Tories’ first Niqab-clad councillor if victorious. Asked by the Mail if she was offended by Boris’s historic comments about the veil, she said “I do not agree with everything a Conservative Party politician says or does.”

“Some comments are indefensible. I am not trying to make a statement I am just trying to show that as a woman I can make a difference.”

A diplomatic answer from someone destined for a career in politics…
