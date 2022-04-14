Boris: “Rwanda Has Totally Transformed Over the Last Few Decades”

The PM clearly turned up in Dover armed with counterarguments to fire back at hacks, who have spent the morning poo-pooing the government’s illegal migrant plans. Responding to one question about Rwanda’s human rights record, Boris went out of his way to defend the country:

“I just want to say something about Rwanda. I think there’s a risk of stereotyping here, Rwanda has totally transformed over the last few decades, it’s a very different country from what it was and we are making sure that we have a very high degree of confidence about the way people will be recieved in Rwanda. We’re today publishing a long memorandum of understanding between the UK and Rwanda about how they will be received and treated. This is not something we’ve put together overnight, this has been nine months in preperation.”

He continued with a prediction that he believes this model will come to be copied by other countries in the future. His detractors in Labour and the media are clearly not as convinced…