Sunak Now Less Popular than Boris

Given the trajectory of Rishi’s plummeting stock it was almost inevitable: Savanta ComRes has just published a poll showing Rishi is less popular than Boris for the first time since his appointment as Chancellor after his net approval rating sunk faster than the Titanic. Starmer is the most popular politician on -5, down 3 points; followed by Boris on -19, up 2 points; and Rishi now on -20 – a whopping fall of 26 points on last month’s poll. It’ll take more than some fancy graphics to dig him out of this PR hole…