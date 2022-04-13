Carole Crowdfunded Her Legal Costs Unlawfully

Co-conspirators have pointed out that Carole Cadwalladr’s campaign company “We the Citizens Limited” has been struck off the register at Companies House. This has been done deliberately and not through incompetence or from failing to make filings. The company was used as an umbrella for Carole’s various campaigns and causes that seem to be coming to a close. Or at least they are coming to a close via this vehicle.

Legally, under the Companies Act, once a company strike off form has been filed the company can no longer trade or be involved in any other business activities. For all intents and purposes, the business is closed. If your company does continue doing business, you could face severe penalties. These penalties can include a directorship ban for up to 15 years. All company assets that have not been distributed before dissolving the company become the property of the crown, via ‘bona vacantia’. So it is important to make sure all the company’s financial affairs are in order in advance of the strike off filing.

“We the Citizens Limited” filed to strike off on January 12, 2022 and was struck off yesterday, April 12, 2022. During the period when the company should have ceased all activity she used it to raise thousands of pounds to fund the “upcoming trial, and the preparation for the trial, are the most expensive parts of the litigation. I would be very grateful for any further donations to assist me with this crucial stage, or if you could share this fundraiser with your networks” according to a written statement by Cadwalladr on the crowdfunder dated January 14, 2022. Guido’s understanding of the law is that all those funds were solicited improperly and legally should be the property of the crown.

The – at the time of publication – active crowdfunding page is still soliciting and taking donations, even today. Guido has contacted GoFundMe about this matter. They are considering what to do…