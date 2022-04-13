Chris Mason is New BBC Pol-Ed

“The BBC is delighted to announce Chris Mason has been appointed as its new Political Editor. Chris takes up the role during a remarkable time in politics and will bring his unique style of broadcasting to the biggest job in journalism.” Looks like they did end up wanting an analyst over a scoop-getter in the end…

Mason says it’s a “tremendous privilege to take on what, for me, is the most extraordinary job in British broadcasting and journalism. I clamber upon the shoulders of giants like Laura, Nick and Andrew with a smattering of trepidation and a shedload of excitement and enthusiasm.”

“To lead the best team of journalists in the business on the best news patch of the lot is something I’d never even dared dream of. I can’t wait to get started.”

Huge congrats and welcome to the best daily job in the business, to colleague, great friend and of course #newscaster @ChrisMasonBBC — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) April 13, 2022

Kuenssberg has tweeted her congratulations to Mason, who will succeed her after the local elections…