Listen Live: Rachel Reeves Not Doing Her Job Properly

Yesterday it was a hypocritical Wes Streeting hosting a show on LBC, today it’s Rachel Reeves’ turn to leap off the shadow front bench and sub in for James O’Brien. Listen to her Lead Britain’s Conversation for the next three hours here…

Unfortunately for Rachel, she too is now openly admitting to not doing her job properly. Back in November during the Cox second job row, Reeves called for a banning of almost all outside work on the grounds that MPs can only serve their constituents effectively if they do it full-time. Here she is on the Today programme saying that Labour’s proposals:

“would ban pretty much all secondary activity other than being an MP, which is pretty much a full time job if you do it properly.” https://order-order.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reeves-clip_02.mp3

Tune in tomorrow for David Lammy…