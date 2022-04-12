Labour’s Celebrity Stakeholders Drive

While Sir Keir is currently putting a lot of energy into wooing Gary Neville, it appears Labour’s doubling down on trying to get celebrity endorsements. Not so easy now the uber-trendy Corbyn’s been sent to Siberia…

Guido spots a new job ad has been listed on Labour’s website for a Head of External Relations and Stakeholders role. All very normal until you see who they specify you’ll need to attract:

“The successful candidate will have a thorough knowledge of the Labour Party and its political stakeholders, experience of working with senior politicians and a wide range of senior stakeholders, including celebrities”

Labour’s never had a problem with getting trendy left-wing celebrities on board before. It’s never helped them win an election…