Fabbers Calls for a Bar to be Installed in Downing Street, Defends Suitcase of Booze

Expertly reading the room, Michael Fabricant used an interview on 5 Live in the wake of Boris, Rishi and Carrie receiving pre-notices to defend staffers wheeling in suitcases of booze to Downing Street during lockdown:

“There is no bar in Downing Street… That’s the only way you can actually get any alcohol into Downing Street”.

He then went on to argue the suitcase claims makes the argument for a bar being installed in No. 10, like there is in the Houses of Parliament.

Guido presumes No. 10 will not be putting Fabbers up for the morning media round tomorrow…