Crispin Blunt Withdraws Imran Ahmad Khan Statement

Just minutes ago, Crispin Blunt finally deleted his statement defending Imran Ahmad Khan, following an ultimatum from the party this morning. All it took was that and a meltdown in his local association and the threat of losing the whip, with Tory sources this morning warning:

“Crispin’s views are wholly unacceptable. Following exchanges late last night we expect the statement to be retracted first thing this morning”

Now the tweet and full length statement calling Khan’s sex crimes “minor” have gone, with no apology or follow-up statement yet to appear.

Stay tuned…

