PM and Chancellor to Get Covid Fines

BBC reporting both Boris and Rishi will receive fixed penalty notices. No. 10 confirm: “The PM and Chancellor have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices. We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do” Crikey…
UPDATE: Carrie also receives a fine:
In the interests of transparency, Mrs Johnson can confirm she has been notified that she will receive a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN). She has not yet received any further details about the nature of the FPN.