Wes Streeting Finds Time for Second Job

While regular listeners of James O’Brien’s LBC show will be disappointed to learn he won’t be on-air this morning, no doubt they’ll be relieved to know which veteran broadcaster has stepped up in his absence: none other than Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting. Tune in between 10am-1pm to hear him Lead Britain’s Conversation…

This is a bit of a coup of LBC. Just five months ago, Streeting ruled himself out from such lucrative gigs, telling Times Radio he just didn’t have the time as an MP who treats the voters with enough respect to focus on the job:

“I think it is time to just ban MPs from having second jobs. I don’t know where people find the time, to be honest. I find being an MP is more than a full-time job, it is also an enormous privilege, and we ought to treat the voters with respect by focusing on that job.”

Now he’s had a change of heart, and is dedicating the next 3 hours to presenting. Presumably his defence is because MPs are on recess, yet Guido is often told by the likes of Wes that recess is no holiday for MPs, and is instead a chance to focus on vital constituency work. Which is it?