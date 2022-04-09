Boris’s Secret Visit to Kyiv

Surprise 😉 pic.twitter.com/AWa5RjYosD — Embassy of Ukraine to the UK (@UkrEmbLondon) April 9, 2022

No. 10 confirms the visit, with the PM having travelled to Ukraine last night, saying “The Prime Minister has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy in person, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people. They will discuss the UK’s long term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid.”

Difficult for Putin to visit the frontline with his long table …