TalkTV Poaches Isabel Oakeshott from GB News

Murdoch’s fledging news channel TalkTV have announced Isabel Oakeshott will be joining the launch lineup as International Editor, returning to the News UK fold alongside Tom Newton Dunn for the April 25th airdate. Oakeshott only joined GB News back in September, now she’s already jumped ship…

Announcing the move today, Oakeshott said:

“I’m delighted to be returning to News UK, which is both a bastion of free speech and home to a wealth of world-class journalistic talent. I’m excited to be joining Tom’s show as a regular commentator, as it seeks to redefine broadcast news and current affairs for contemporary audiences. And in my new role as International Editor, I look forward to reporting on the ground, on the biggest global news stories across the globe.”