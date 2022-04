As if the race for the Presidency of France couldn’t get any tighter, Macron’s three-point lead from Tuesday has closed even further. A poll out this morning for the New Statesman now puts the gap down to just two percent, with Macron on 51% to Le Pen’s 49%.

A different poll out yesterday afternoon had the gap even closer, with just 1% between the two. The campaign period for the first round ends at midnight tonight, with voters going to the polls on Sunday. A real nail biter…